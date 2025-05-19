Pakistan-China defence ties provide strategic edge amid India standoff

Mon, 19 May 2025

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan military cooperation with China has given it the upper hand in the recent border tension with India, turning defence ties into battlefield strength.

The Chinese made J-10C jets and PL-15 missiles reportedly shot down several Indian aircrafts, a development that international media couldn’t ignore.

Major outlets in the US, UK and France admitted China’s weapons proved effective in Pakistan’s hands.

According to The Economist, this was China’s first major combat test, passed with flying colours.

Analysts added that India’s costly Rafale jets did not hold up in the difficult time in the battlefield.

Chinese air defence system, drones, and hypersonic missiles have put Pakistan ahead of the game.

The jointly developed JF-17 Thunder fighters also earned global praise.

