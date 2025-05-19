DPM Ishaq Dar reaches China as Pakistan steps up diplomatic efforts

Dar will meet his Chinese counterpart to discuss the South Asia situation and its wider impact

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said he has spoken to over 60 countries in the past three weeks and everyone knows India’s accusations hold no water.

"I have spoken to over 60 countries in the past three weeks. Everyone knows India’s accusations hold no water,” he said, calling China a close and trusted friend.

After giving India a tough time on the ground, Pakistan is now stepping up its diplomatic game.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar landed in China for a three-day official visit.

Dar will meet his Chinese counterpart to discuss the South Asia situation and its wider impact.

The two leaders will also review all aspects of bilateral ties and exchange views on regional and global matters of mutual interests.

According to the Foreign Office, this visit is part of ongoing high-level contacts between Pakistan and China.

A diplomatic delegation, led by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardarim, will also visit multiple countries to counter India‘s false narrative.

Speaking before departure, Dar said the world now sees through India’s blame game.