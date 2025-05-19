PML-N opposes parole release for Imran Khan

Senator Irfan Siddiqui stated that there was no justification for releasing Imran Khan on parole

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has strongly opposed any proposal for the parole release of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Speaking to a private TV channel, PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui stated that there was no justification for releasing the former prime minister on parole. “Who else has ever been released on parole under such circumstances? Why should Imran Khan be treated differently?” he asked.

Referring to past events, Siddiqui recalled, “When India attacked Balakot in 2019, Nawaz Sharif was in Kot Lakhpat Jail. Did we demand his parole so he could participate in discussions?”

He further said, “PTI still has a chairman present, there is no need to release its founder. Let those speculating about Imran Khan's transfer to Bani Gala on parole keep enjoying their illusions. The cases against him are not political, they are solid and substantiated.”

Siddiqui emphasised the difference between political cases and criminal offenses. “Political cases are based on things like not drawing a salary or being framed with planted evidence. But the Toshakhana case and the fake trust case do not fall into that category,” he explained. “Being a political figure does not make one a political prisoner, it depends on the nature of the crime.”