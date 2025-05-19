IHC summons jail authorities in contempt case over denial of KP CM's meeting with Imran Khan

Court further warned the petitioner’s legal team against possible misrepresentation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned a response from jail authorities in a contempt of court case over the failure to facilitate a meeting between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and former prime minister Imran Khan, despite clear judicial directives.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir presided over the hearing on Ali Amin Gandapur’s petition, where his counsel, Advocate Raja Zahoor-ul-Hassan, contended that the court’s orders from September and October 2024 had been violated by the jail administration.

“The court had directed that the meeting be arranged through a coordinator, but the authorities have failed to comply,” the lawyer argued.

Justice Arbab inquired about the specific orders being referenced and expressed displeasure over the apparent delay, noting that the petitioner was referring to directives from last year. “Now it’s 2025. Do you expect us to take action against the coordinator? For now, we’ll just call for a reply from the jail authorities,” the judge remarked.

The court further warned the petitioner’s legal team against possible misrepresentation: “We will call for the record, and if we find any false statements, a fine will be imposed.”

When asked if any meeting occurred after the earlier orders, the counsel stated, “We visited Adiala Jail last week, but the meeting was not allowed.”

The court subsequently adjourned the hearing and issued notices to the jail administration, seeking a written explanation. The next date of hearing will be announced later.