Country's defence has proven invincible, now it's time to get rid of foreign debts: Tessori

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has said that the Pakistan Armed Forces have proved that the defence of the country is invincible, adding now it is time to get rid of foreign debts.

Talking to the media here on Sunday, the governor praised the government and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb for successful negotiation with IMF during Pak-India war, and managed to get money from monetary agency.

“India tries its best to damage Pak-IMF deal, but thanks God we succeed in our mission. I congratulate the people of Pakistan for successful talks with the Fund, the Sindh governor said.

A delegation of federal ministers from the PML-N reached the Governor’s House in Karachi. It included Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Energy Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, and Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik.

Federal Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Dr Farooq Sattar, Ms Nasreen Jalil, Aminul Haq, Javed Hanif and others were also present on the occasion.

MQM and PML-N leaders jointly spoke to the media. Rana Sanaullah said he met with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and MQM leaders adding, “Today we have also met with traders, now we are trying to give good news to the people in the budget. The country's economy has improved due to the efforts of the government.”

On the occasion, MQM leader Farooq Sattar said, “We emphasised that maximum relief should be given to the common people. We have to expand the issue of direct taxes.

“There is also a need to focus on development works related to Karachi and Hyderabad. The K-4 project will be completed by December next year. The major problem in the city is drainage and dilapidated roads, which should be solved.”

