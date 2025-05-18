Hafiz Naeem condemns India's continued oppression in IIOJK

Says the region’s fate must reflect the will of its people

MALAKAND (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that Pakistan has stepped onto the world stage with full force, thanks to national unity and sacrifice.

Speaking at a rally in Malakand, he condemned India’s on ongoing oppression in occupied Kashmir and said the region’s fate must reflect the will of its people.

He claimed India’s Pahalgam “drama” failed when Pakistan’s Air Force hit back, downing Rafale jets and 80 drones.

Hafiz Naeem praised Kashmiris for standing by Pakistan and called for their UN-promised right to self-determination.

He also criticised elements trying to spread hopelessness.

“Despite our differences, we stood by the government and army,” he said.

“Today, Pakistan has risen with power. This is the blessing of Jihad and the country was built on the blood of martyrs.

