JI wants nation be united on concept on jihad

The party holds Gaza, defence Pakistan march

ABBOTTABAD (Dunya News) – JI emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has appealed to the army chief and prime minister to unite the nation on the concept of jihad.

The JI chief was delivering a speech at a march taken out to pay tribute to the armed forces for victory over India and express solidarity with Gaza. The march was participated by a great number of people. Women also took part in the rally.

Addressing the participants of the march, Hafiz Naeem said when the nation is united, it compels the enemy to lick the dust. It is the responsibility of the government to take steps to maintain unity, he added.

He said Pakistan suffered immense losses due to its participation in the American war on terrorism, adding India attacked Pakistan with Israeli technology, and India's pride and arrogance were shattered.

“Our brave troops shot down the French Rafale aircrafts and Israeli drones. Pakistan is victorious, and when the forces confront the Zionists and anti-Islamic forces, the nation becomes united,” he said.

I ask Army Chief Gen Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to unite the nation on the concept of jihad. Now the nation has gained faith and hope, he said.



