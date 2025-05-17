Punjab govt provides loans to 107,000 people in three months to start business

The loans were distributed under the ‘CM Punjab Asaan Karobar Finance’

Updated On: Sat, 17 May 2025 17:53:21 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz distributed easy loans worth Rs61 billion to more than 107,000 people in just three months.

The loans were distributed under the ‘CM Punjab Asaan Karobar Finance’.

A review meeting was chaired by CM Maryam Nawaz on Saturday in which she was briefed in detail regarding the scheme.

Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Managing Director Saira Omer gave a detailed briefing on the scheme.

In a landmark achievement, Punjab witnessed the launch of 57,913 new businesses within 90 days.

A total of Rs23.91 billion in loans were issued to support these startups.

Notably, 6,753 women received loans amounting to Rs3.42 billion to start and manage their own businesses — marking a significant milestone in women’s economic empowerment.

Under the scheme, 3,010 people were issued loans totaling Rs18 billion.

The CM was told that 74,579 applications were submitted to get the loans.

However, 2,505 applications were approved in the first phase.

As many as 1,312 people secured loan of Rs 3.91 billion for the transportation business.

Loans were also granted across professional services, agriculture, dairy, food, beauty, auto, fertilizer, and pesticide businesses.

Meanwhile, CM Maryam Nawaz instructed officials to expedite the processing of pending applications and emphasized that the scheme should remain continue for the welfare of people.