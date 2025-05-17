SIC raises objection to SC bench composition in reserved seats case

SIC has requested the SC to constitute a new 13-member bench headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Sunni Ittehad Council has raised objections to the 11-member Supreme Court bench hearing the case related to reserved seats.

SIC has filed a petition requesting the formation of a new bench to hear the review petitions.

In the petition, the Sunni Ittehad Council has requested the Supreme Court to constitute a new 13-member bench headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah. They have also asked for the matter of forming the new bench to be referred to the Practice and Procedure Committee.

The petition stated that on July 12, the Supreme Court delivered a verdict on the reserved seats case, but the judges who gave the original decision were not included in the bench hearing the review petitions.

It further argued that Justice Mansoor Ali Shah authored the July 12 judgment, and according to Supreme Court rules, only the judges who gave the original decision can hear the review petitions. Therefore, the new 11-member bench, which excludes Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Aqeel Abbasi, cannot hear the review petition.