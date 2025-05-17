Four Levies personnel martyred in terrorist attack on check post in Khuzdar

Published On: Sat, 17 May 2025 05:40:31 PKT

KHUZDAR (Dunya News) – At least four Lavies personnel were martyred in terrorist attack on a check post in Khuzdar, a city in Balochistan, in the wee hours of Saturday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the attackers used automatic weapons to target a security check post in Naal area of Khuzdar. The Levies personnel Maqbool, Khuda Baksh, Ijaz and Muhammad Ali embraced martyrdom in the shooting. The security personnel rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to hospital.

Police and security forces cordoned off the area after the incident. Officials said a search operation was launched in Khuzdar and surrounding areas to trace out the elements involved in the armed attacks.

