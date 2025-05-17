Army Chief lauds Pakistani media role during Pak-India conflict

He said that we concealed nothing and the complete truth was shared with the public.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Friday lauded the role of Pakistani media during recent Pak-India conflict and said that it worked with complete responsibility and responded courageously to Indian media propaganda.

Talking informally with journalists during Youm-e-Tashakur ceremony in Islamabad, General Asim Munir said that the way Pakistani media countered the baseless propaganda of India was remarkable and the entire nation was proud of it.

He said the media had played a vital role in promoting national unity and added that the entire nation stood united in response to Indian aggression.

He said that we concealed nothing and the complete truth was shared with the public. He said our media worked with complete responsibility and reported the facts and hide nothing from the world.

