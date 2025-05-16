PA committee approves key amendment to Anti-Terrorism Act

Pakistan Pakistan PA committee approves key amendment to Anti-Terrorism Act

A JIT will be formed to investigate all the cases related to terrorism

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 16 May 2025 18:52:35 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government on Friday approved a key amendment to the Anti-Terrorism Act 2025 aimed at streamlining investigations into terrorism-related incidents.

The amendment was approved by the Punjab Assembly’s Standing Committee on Home Affairs during a special session.

According to the amendment, a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) would be formed to investigate all the cases related to terrorism.

Under the revised law, each JIT will include a police officer of SP rank, a representative from an intelligence agency, and officers from civil and armed forces.

The move came after the provincial cabinet had already granted formal approval to the proposed changes.

Also Read: Govt set to amend Anti-Terrorism Act 1997

Earlier, administrative committees used to be formed to investigate such incidents and the process often led to public criticism and raised multiple concerns about the transparency.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government observed ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ on Friday to celebrate the victory against India.

CM Maryam Nawaz officially started the celebrations with the flag hoisting ceremony. Provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants and high-level government officials participated. The national anthem was also played in the ceremony.

Special tributes were paid to the brave soldiers of ‘Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos’ with Quran recitations and prayers held for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks.