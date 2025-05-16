CJP Afridi stresses judicial reforms for better justice system

During his visit to Bannu, Afridi expressed solidarity with judges serving in challenging conditions

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, during a visit to Bannu, stressed the need for judicial reforms, enhanced legal training, and improved institutional coordination to strengthen the justice delivery system.

According to a press release issued by the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice visited the Bannu Bench of the Peshawar High Court, where he expressed solidarity with judges serving in challenging conditions. He emphasized that the autonomy of the district judiciary is vital for ensuring effective dispensation of justice.

During his visit, Chief Justice Afridi met with Peshawar High Court Chief Justice S M Atiq Shah, and held detailed discussions on capacity-building initiatives for both the judiciary and the legal fraternity.

He also interacted with judges and representatives from several districts, including focusing on strengthening judicial capacity, institutional collaboration, and reforms in legal education and training.

Highlighting the need for innovation, the Chief Justice called for the swift integration of automation and artificial intelligence within the judicial system.

He further advocated for prioritised allocation of resources to underdeveloped regions and the provision of incentives and training opportunities for judges serving in such areas.

CJP Afridi discussed the development of training modules aimed at practical skill enhancement for lawyers. He also inspected the local jail, hospital, and kitchen, personally interacting with inmates and overseeing conditions firsthand. During the visit, he also inaugurated a drug rehabilitation centre.

The Chief Justice met Bahadur Khan, an inmate whose case had remained pending since 2019 and was only recently adjudicated on April 23, 2025.

Justice Afridi expressed regret over the prolonged delay in his case.

Underscoring the need for expeditious processing of legal matters, the Chief Justice instructed the District Police Officer to ensure timely submission of charge sheets. He also emphasized the pivotal role of District and Sessions Judges in maintaining an independent and secure judicial environment, which he deemed essential for delivering justice to the public.