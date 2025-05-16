Punjab holds day of gratitude, pays homage to martyred

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab holds day of gratitude, pays homage to martyred

Punjab holds day of gratitude, expresses homage to martyred

Follow on Published On: Fri, 16 May 2025 16:45:41 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed the observance of celebrations across the province for a convincing victory in the Marka e Haq o Batil.

CM officially started the celebrations with the flag hoisting ceremony. Provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants and high-level government officials participated. The national anthem was also played in the ceremony.

Special tributes were paid to the brave soldiers of ‘Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos’ with Quran recitations and prayers held for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks. Additional prayers were offered for the recovery of citizens, officers, and soldiers injured due to Indian aggression.

As per CM’s directive, mosques across Punjab held special prayers after Fajr for peace, stability, and national progress. Citizens participated in large numbers, reflecting a spirit of unity and resolve.

Public and private buildings were adorned with the national flag, while floral wreaths were laid at the graves of martyrs. Special rallies were organized across the province to pay tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities, also held special programs commemorating the day.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Maryam Nawaz congratulated the nation on its victory, saying: “The brave falcons of Pakistan Air Force crushed the arrogance of the enemy.” “We thank Almighty for the glorious success of our armed forces.”