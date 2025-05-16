President, PM and army chief visit family of Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Gen Asim Munir visited the family of Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf and offered their condolences.

The prime minister praised the late Squadron Leader Usman’s commitment and sense of duty.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari visited the residence of the martyred officer and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

The president offered condolences to the father and other family members of martyred Usman Yousaf.

He paid tribute, on behalf of the nation, for the martyr’s services to the country and his sacrifice while defending the homeland.

“We are proud of the sacrifices by our brave soldiers. The entire nation salutes them and will always remain grateful to the martyrs and their families for their sacrifices,” the president added.

He offered Fateha and prayed for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks in paradise.

He also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for their strength to bear the loss.