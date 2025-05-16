Three siblings die in tractor-trailer, rickshaw collision in Taunsa Sharif

Pakistan Pakistan Three siblings die in tractor-trailer, rickshaw collision in Taunsa Sharif

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 16 May 2025 10:28:10 PKT

TAUNSA SHARIF (Dunya News) – Three real brothers were killed in collision between a tractor trolley and rickshaw in Taunsa Sharif on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Jahaz Chowk in Taunsa Sharif where a rashly driven tractor trolley hit a rickshaw, killing three real bothers on the spot. The deceased were residents of Jalowali area.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. According to police, the deceased were identified as Muhammad Hashim, Sabir and Asim.

