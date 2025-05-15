Armed forces bravely defended motherland, says Atta Tarar

Youm-e-Tashakur will mark the victory of Pakistani nation's resilience and unity

Updated On: Thu, 15 May 2025 21:20:46 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said Youm-e-Tashakur being observed on Friday, will mark the victory of Pakistani nation's resilience and unity.

Talking to media on Thursday, he said the entire nation will bow before Allah Almighty on Friday, to thank Him for our historic success against the enemy's unprovoked aggression.

The minister said that thanksgiving prayers would be offered to pay gratitude to Allah for elevating our pride as a nation.

He urged the people to join the celebrations by hoisting national flags at their homes and light up candles to express solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan and pay homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the defence of the motherland.

Earlier, the federal government has declared May 16, 2025, as Youm-e-Tashakur to commemorate the success of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

The prime minister will preside over the ceremony as the chief guest, with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and heads of the armed forces also in attendance.

The day will honour both the people of Pakistan and the armed forces for a "historic victory in the battle for truth."

According to official sources, the day will begin with Quran recitations and special prayers at mosques across the country.

A 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salutes in each of the provincial capitals will mark the occasion.