Over 13,000 illegal foreign residents deported from Punjab

Pakistan Pakistan Over 13,000 illegal foreign residents deported from Punjab

The authorities are leaving no stone unturned to carry out the deportations in an orderly manners.

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 15 May 2025 23:07:15 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – As part of the ongoing crackdown on illegal foreign residents, Punjab police have deported 13,442 individuals, including Afghan nationals, from across the province.

According to a police spokesperson, 13,520 people were moved to holding centres, while 78 illegal resident are still residents are still being kept at these facilities.

There are 46 holding centres across Punjab, including five in Lahore, with security on high alert to ensure smooth operations.

The authorities are leaving no stone unturned to carry out the deportations in an orderly manners.

Read also: Over 4,000 illegal foreign nationals, Afghan residents deported

Inspector General Police Dr Usman Anwar said the deportation are being carried out in line with international laws, adding that all human rights are being fully respected during the process.