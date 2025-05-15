IHC issues notices on Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's appeals in £190 million case

The court sought replies from NAB and other respondents

Updated On: Thu, 15 May 2025 14:51:35 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court has issued notices to all parties, including the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), on the appeals seeking suspension of sentences handed to former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the £190 million case.

The hearing was conducted by a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Justice Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif.

During the proceedings, senior lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa and other members of the defense appeared before the court and requested that the matter be scheduled for hearing next Wednesday.

Accepting the request, the court sought replies from NAB and other respondents and directed that the appeals for sentence suspension be listed for hearing next week.

It is pertinent to mention that the accountability court had earlier sentenced Imran Khan to 14 years and Bushra Bibi to 7 years in prison in connection with the case.