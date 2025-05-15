Hassan Nawaz cleared of insolvency charges

(Web Desk) – The His/Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) of Britain has cleared Hasan Nawaz Sharif of bankruptcy and allowed him to become a company director again and to do business.

According to official records, Hassan Nawaz's bankruptcy period ended on April 29, 2025. The UMRC also confirmed end of his bankruptcy because he was not involved in any illegal activity.

Hassan Nawaz filed for bankruptcy due to non-payment of approximately £10 million in taxes two months ago. He stated that despite paying all his taxes, HMRC made a tax demand after passage of stipulated time.

It may be recalled that Hasan Nawaz was declared bankrupt by the High Court of Justice in London after he failed to clear tax liabilities in November 2024.

The details of the bankruptcy were officially published in the UK Gazette, the public record for insolvency cases.

According to the Gazette, Hasan Nawaz, who resides at Flat 17, Avenfield House, 118 Park Lane, and serves as a company director, was declared bankrupt under case number 694 of 2023.

The petition was filed on August 25, 2023, and the bankruptcy order was issued on April 29, 2024, after a case brought forward by HMRC. The petition cited unpaid debts and liabilities as the basis for the action.