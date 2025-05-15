Double murder convict acquitted after 12 years as prosecution fails to prove case

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – A man sentenced to death in a double murder case has been acquitted after 12 years as the prosecution failed to prove the charges against him.

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court, comprising Chief Justice Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Abhar Gul Khan, heard the appeal filed by the convict, Ghulam Abbas.

Advocate Usman Tasneem, representing Abbas, argued that the trial court had failed to properly assess the facts of the case.

He pointed out delays in both the filing of the FIR and the postmortem, and maintained that his client had no involvement in the murder of Sehrish and Kamran. He requested the court to annul the death sentence.

The prosecution opposed the appeal, stating that Ghulam Abbas was named in the 2013 murder case and was sentenced to death in 2020. The prosecutor claimed that sufficient evidence was on record to support the conviction.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court accepted the appeal, overturned the death sentence, and acquitted Ghulam Abbas of all charges.