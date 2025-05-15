Kashmir solution only way to achieve lasting peace, says ex-CJS

Says Pakistan’s effective response to Indian aggression led to a ceasefire

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Chief of General Staff retired Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed says Pakistan’s Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos has brought the significance of the Kashmir dispute solution to the fore.

Speaking to a Russian TV channel, the former army officer said it had once again proved that peace in the region hinged on the Kashmir issue solution.

He said Pakistan’s effective response to Indian aggression led to a ceasefire. The ceasefire agreement was a wise and courageous step on both sides, he added.

He deplored that the Kashmir issue remained unresolved despite several ceasefires in the past. He said the United Nations declared it an international dispute in 1948 and a peaceful future was possible only after its solution.

He said the exchange of missiles and bombardment took place within a radius of 3,000 kilometres. He said the Indian army targeted mosques and civilian areas, and not any terrorist hideout.

He also blamed India for not responding to Pakistan’s offer for an impartial investigation of the Pahalgam massacre.

THE CEASEFIRE



United States President Donald Trump said on Saturday (last) that Pakistan and India had agreed on a ceasefire "after a long night of talks mediated by the United States".

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Trump announced that "after a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that Pakistan and India have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire."

His statement came hours after Pakistan hit back at Indian targets in the wee hours of Saturday in what appeared to be a significant damage to India.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also confirmed the news. On his X account, Dar said both countries have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect."

He said the ceasefire was reached at 4:30pm in which the global community also played a pivotal role.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also confirmed that over the past 48 hours, he communicated with senior Pakistani and Indian officials on the need for peace.

Earlier, Pakistan launched Operation 'Bunyan-un-Marsoos' (Iron Wall) in response to Indian aggression and destroyed many military installations of the enemy.