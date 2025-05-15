Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's appeals in £190 million case set for hearing today

They have since filed appeals seeking suspension of their convictions and release on bail

Updated On: Thu, 15 May 2025 09:02:27 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In a major development in the £190 million case, the Islamabad High Court has scheduled hearings today (Thursday) on the suspension of sentences for former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

The case will be heard by a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif at 12 PM.

It is worth noting that both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were sentenced on January 17. They have since filed appeals seeking suspension of their convictions and release on bail.