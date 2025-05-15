Two killed six injured in road accident in Abbaspur

Pakistan Pakistan Two killed six injured in road accident in Abbaspur

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 15 May 2025 04:20:41 PKT

ABBASPUR (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and six other sustained injuries in a road accident in Abbaspur, a town in Azad Kashmir, on late Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Toolipir area of Abbaspur where a coach going to Wah Cantt from Haveli Kahuta turned turtle, as a result two people died on the spot and six other were wounded.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

