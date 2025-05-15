Two killed six injured in road accident in Abbaspur
Pakistan
ABBASPUR (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and six other sustained injuries in a road accident in Abbaspur, a town in Azad Kashmir, on late Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.
According to details, the accident occurred in Toolipir area of Abbaspur where a coach going to Wah Cantt from Haveli Kahuta turned turtle, as a result two people died on the spot and six other were wounded.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.