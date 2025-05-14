Earthquake jolts Zhob and adjoining localities

People rushed out of their homes and began reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

Wed, 14 May 2025

ZHOB (Dunya News) – A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck Balochistan’s Zhob and its adjoining localities on Wednesday.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake struck Zhob and nearby areas. Its epicenter was located about 15 kilometers north of Zhob and at a depth of 20 kilometers.

Pakistan lies on three major tectonic plates — the Arabian, Eurasian, and Indian — which divide the country into five seismic zones.

