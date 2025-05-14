Peshawar launches safe city project after 18-year delay

Pakistan Pakistan Peshawar launches safe city project after 18-year delay

The Safe City Project aims to strengthen surveillance and public safety

Follow on Published On: Wed, 14 May 2025 16:03:58 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – After an 18-year delay, work on the long-awaited Safe City Project has officially begun in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital, Peshawar.

Inspector General KP Zulfiqar Hameed stated that the project will be completed within six months, with technical support from Punjab.

He emphasised that the initiative will significantly enhance the province’s ability to combat terrorism and crime.

The Safe City Project aims to strengthen surveillance and public safety infrastructure across the city.