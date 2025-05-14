Federal govt orders damage assessment report following Indian attacks

Pakistan Pakistan Federal govt orders damage assessment report following Indian attacks

The report will also include the loss of human lives and injuries suffered

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 14 May 2025 15:45:55 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has directed all provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, to compile a comprehensive report detailing damages caused by recent Indian attacks.

According to sources, the Prime Minister’s Secretariat has instructed local governments to gather damage data through District Deputy Commissioners, focusing on civil infrastructure, residential homes, educational institutions, and hospitals.

The report will also include the loss of human lives and injuries suffered during the hostilities.

Sources added that the damage report will be shared with both national and international organizations, and will serve as the basis for future reconstruction efforts.