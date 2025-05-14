LHC seeks explanation from staff for being absent without notice

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought written explanations, along with evidence, from officers and employees who were absent without prior notice.

The employees involved belong to various branches, including the Accounts Branch, AG Cell, Audit Cell, B&FM Branch, Bill Branch, LHC Building Branch, Canteen staff, Case Complaint Branch, Case Fixture Branch, Cause List Section, and Civil 1 and Civil 2 Branches.

Additionally, employees from the Commercial & Taxation Branch, Copy Branch, Criminal Branch, Daycare Center, Dispatch Branch, DRR Civil Branch, General Branch, General Issue Section, Head Judgment Writer, HR Branch, IT Branch, Judge Common Room, and Judges’ Library are also included.

Furthermore, staff from the Lower Court Branch, Maintenance Branch, Writ Branch, Urgent Cell, Tribunal & Coordination, Transport Branch, Telephone Exchange Branch, Software & Web Section, Security Branch, Scanning Branch, Facilitation Center Branch, RKJ Branch, and the Registrar Office are also part of the list.

LHC Chief Justice Ms. Aalia Neelum, emphasised her vision: "During working hours, only work shall be done." The competent authority has issued a warning, directing the employees to submit a written explanation within three days. Failure to do so will result in disciplinary action. Even Grade 20 and 21 officers have been asked to provide explanations.