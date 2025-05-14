PM lauds Turkiye President for strong support and solidarity with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed profound regard to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his strong expression of support and unwavering solidarity with Pakistan.

In a message on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Shehbaz Sharif said he is grateful for Tayyip Erdogan's constructive role and concerted efforts in promoting peace in south Asia.

I was profoundly touched by my dear brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for his strong expression of support and unwavering solidarity with Pakistan.



He said Pakistan is proud of its long standing, time-tested and abiding fraternal ties with Turkiye that have grown stronger with each new challenge.

The Prime Minister expressed his earnest hope that the bond between Pakistan and Turkiye continue to grow stronger, as the two countries work together to build a bright and prosperous future for their peoples.