Pakistan is in dire need of political stability: SIC Chairman

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Sunni Ittehad Council Chairman, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, stated that Pakistan is in dire need of political stability, and a political ceasefire is essential.

Speaking on Dunya News’ program "Dunya with Mehr Bukhari", Hamid Raza emphasized that issues of national security should not be mixed with internal political matters. "Narendra Modi has suffered humiliation, but India won’t back down easily. Wars are won when a nation stands united," he said.

He stressed the need for political reconciliation, proposing that an All Parties Conference (APC) be convened and that Imran Khan should be invited to participate. “Political disagreements are part of democracy, but they have nothing to do with matters of national security,” he added.

Hamid Raza also praised the ISPR for appreciating the efforts of the youth, noting that the youth—particularly from PTI—actively countered India on social media following the reopening of 'X' (formerly Twitter).

When asked about PML-N leader Atta Tarar, Raza responded, “It’s not in my nature to respond to Atta Tarar’s remarks.” He lauded the founding leader of PTI for commending the nation’s resilience and said that even from prison, his message was constructive. “Yet, the Information Minister dismisses it as irrelevant,” he remarked.