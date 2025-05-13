Turkiye stands by Pakistan through thick and thin, says Erdogan

Erdogan welcomes ceasefire between Pakistan and India

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Turkish President Erdogan Tayyip Erdogan has openly declared his strong support for the people of Pakistan, calling them ‘brother’ in his latest speech.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting, Erdogan welcomed the ceasefire between Pakistan and India and expressed satisfaction over the de-escalation.

He said Turkiye had made tireless efforts to bring down the rising tension between the two countries which had reached a dangerous level.

Erdogan also emphasized that the peaceful environment created by the ceasefire could help resolve bigger issue, especially the long-standing water dispute.

“Turkiye, god willing, will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the brotherly people of Pakistan, in good times and bad, he concluded.

