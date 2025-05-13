Pakistan's robust response prompted US to intervene, says Ishaq Dar

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan's robust response prompted US to intervene, says Ishaq Dar

Says global forces came forward to de-escalate situation after seeing Pakistan's firm response

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 13 May 2025 12:29:09 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar says the US sprang into action after Pakistan’s effective response to India’s belligerence.

Speaking to CNN, Dar claimed that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told him over telephone that India was ready for ceasefire.

He said the global forces came forward to de-escalate situation after seeing Pakistan’s firm response.

Pakistan, he said, agreed on the ceasefire only on assurance that India would shun aggression and would not repeat folly.

“The ceasefire between India and Pakistan can be threatened if the water issue is not resolved in the upcoming talks,” Dar, who is also the foreign minister, said.

He reiterated that India’s failure to resolve the water issue would amount to “an act of war.”

PAKISTAN, INDIA AGREE ON CEASEFIRE



United States President Donald Trump said on Saturday (last) that Pakistan and India had agreed on a ceasefire "after a long night of talks mediated by the United States".

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Trump announced that "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that Pakistan and India have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire."

His statement came hours after Pakistan hit back at Indian targets in the wee hours of Saturday in what appeared to be a significant damage to India.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also confirmed the news. On his X account, Dar said both countries have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect."

He said the ceasefire was reached at 4:30pm in which the global community also played a pivotal role.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also confirmed that over the past 48 hours, he communicated with senior Pakistani and Indian officials on the need for peace.

Earlier, Pakistan launched Operation 'Bunyan-un-Marsoos' (Iron Wall) in response to Indian aggression and destroyed many military installations of the enemy.