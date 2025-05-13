ATC extends interim bail of PTI leaders in May 9 cases

Omar Ayub, Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, and others' bail extended till June 16

Updated On: Tue, 13 May 2025 09:49:17 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday extended interim bail of PTI leaders Omar Ayub, Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, and Azam Swat in May 9 cases until June 16.

The bails were extended during the hearing of the six May 9 cases, including the burning of the PML-N office and containers at Kalma Chowk.

Fawad Chaudhry, Ali Imtiaz, Karamat Khokhar, and others marked their attendance in court. However, PTI founder Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khanum, did not appear as her lawyer submitted a one-day exemption request.

Omar Ayub’s lawyer also skipped the hearing, with his lawyer informing the court that he had been admitted to the hospital and could not appear.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed has summoned the lawyers of the suspsects to present final arguments on the bails at the next hearing.

During the hearing, the joint investigation team (JIT) submitted a report in which all accused, including Aleema Khanum and Uzma Khanum, were declared guilty.

Meanwhile, Jamshaid Iqbal Cheema, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, Hafiz Farhat Abbas, Bilal Ijaz, Hassan Nawaz, Ali Imtiaz Warraich, Muhammad Ahmed Chattha, and Muhammad Ashraf Sohna, among others, have filed bail petitions.

Additionally, ATC Judge Arshad also extended the interim bail of former federal minister Asad Umar in cases related to the attack on Jinnah House, Askari Tower, and Shadman Police Station arson cases. The court has maintained his previous bail sureties in all three cases.

The court also extended the interim bail of PTI leader Azam Swati until June 16 in four arson-related cases, including the Lahore Jinnah House incident.

