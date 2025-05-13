Two killed in car, motorcycle collision in Jamshoro

Pakistan Pakistan Two killed in car, motorcycle collision in Jamshoro

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to a nearby hospital.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 13 May 2025 06:58:36 PKT

JAMSHORO (Dunya News) – A woman and a four-year-old child were killed in collision between a car and motorcycle in Jamshoro on late Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Thermal Power House in Jamshoro where a speeding car collided head-on with a motorcycle, killing a woman and a child on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to a nearby hospital.

