Two killed in car, motorcycle collision in Jamshoro
Pakistan
JAMSHORO (Dunya News) – A woman and a four-year-old child were killed in collision between a car and motorcycle in Jamshoro on late Monday night, Dunya News reported.
According to details, the accident occurred near Thermal Power House in Jamshoro where a speeding car collided head-on with a motorcycle, killing a woman and a child on the spot.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to a nearby hospital.