Modi leveling baseless accusations to save his reputation: Sherry Rehman

Follow on Published On: Tue, 13 May 2025 06:57:14 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday said that Indian prime minister Narendra Modi leveling baseless accusations against Pakistan to save his reputation.

Sherry Rehman said that even the people of India are now pointing finger at the policies of Modi’s government. Even Narendra Modi is seeing his defeat in the upcoming Bihar elections, she said.

She said that the Indian prime minister levelling allegations against Pakistan as his party seeks to consolidate its hold in the Bihar assembly elections later this year.

