Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Khawaja Asif

Khawaja Asif said Pakistan will discuss all important issues including Kashmir with India.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that Pakistan has achieved success on all fronts regarding short war with India.

Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan is a big victim of terrorism and added that India has been sponsoring the defunct organizations to sabotage peace in Pakistan.

Commenting on Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s speech, he said Modi was speaking as a desperate person. Modi is losing image among Indian masses and they are raising voices against Modi, he added.

