India's myth of supremacy shattered: Musadik Malik

Musadik Malik said that India's belief in unilateral dominance has been broken.

Published On: Tue, 13 May 2025 04:38:27 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Musadik Malik, said on Monday that India's hegemonic ambitions have been decisively challenged and its myth of military superiority dismantled.

Musadik Malik said that India's belief in unilateral dominance has been broken. “The myth of India's conventional military supremacy and the Rafale deterrence has been exposed. The world saw those Rafale falling,” he said.

He further added that India’s narrative of technological dominance was disproven when Pakistani drones and missiles penetrated deep into Indian territory, putting Indian bluster to rest.

He criticised New Delhi for resorting to baseless accusations rather than presenting evidence, saying that “attacks based on allegations instead of proof are unacceptable in any civilized discourse.

