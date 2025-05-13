Two coal miners in Hyderabad die from poisonous gas

Rescue teams informed that two other miners were in critical condition.

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) - Two coal miners died after inhaling poisonous while working inside a mine in the Lakhra coal field area near Hyderabad on Monday, Dunya News reported..

According to sources, miners were digging the coal deep inside the mine when poisonous gas accumulated in the mine. At least seven miners fell unconscious after inhaling toxic gas.

Rescue teams reached the site and rescued the miners and shifted them to hospital where two miners died during treatment. Rescue teams informed that two other miners were in critical condition.

