Five of family killed in car-dumper collision in DI Khan

Pakistan Pakistan Five of family killed in car-dumper collision in DI Khan

Authorities, including police, arrived at the scene and launched an investigation

Follow on Published On: Mon, 12 May 2025 23:28:09 PKT

DI KHAN (Dunya News) – Five members of a family killed after a speeding dumper collided with a car on the Dera-Zhob Highway in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to rescue sources, the deceased have been identified as Haji Mehboob Gul, Hasil Sheikh, Haji Yar Muhammad, Nazo Sheikh, and Mehboob Gul's grandson. Rescue teams transported the bodies to the hospital.

Authorities, including police, arrived at the scene and launched an investigation. Initial reports suggest that the dumper’s excessive speed caused the crash.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed deep sorrow over the accident and directed the district administration to ensure prompt medical assistance.