Pakistan Pakistan Justice remains elusive for victims 18 years after May 12 incident

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari pays tribute to the victims

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Eighteen years have passed since the May 12, 2007 tragedy in Karachi, but justice remains elusive.

The deadly day saw over 50 people lose their lives as political groups clashed during the visit of then-suspended chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry.

Despite the passage of time, none of the culprits has been brought to book.

A total of 18 cases are still pending with anti-terrorism court due to a lack of witnesses.

Karachi and Sindh High Court Bar Associations observed a black day, calling for justice for the victims’ families.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari paid tributes to the victims, calling the tragedy a painful reminder of sacrifices made for democracy.

“The blood spilled on Karachi’s streets did not go waste,” he said.

Bilawal emphasised that Pakistan must learn from the past and never let such tragedies happen again, vowing that the PPP will stand shoulder to shoulder with the victims’ families.