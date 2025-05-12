Man, son among three killed in Karachi accident

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least three persons, including a man and his son, were killed in a road accident in Manghopir area of Karachi on late Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Hamdard University in Manghopir where a rashly driven dumper collided with a car, killing three persons on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. Rescue sources said that the deceased were identified as Faraz, Skinder and his son Usama.

According to police, the driver of the dumper managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

