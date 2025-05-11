Sajid Sadpara scales world's seventh highest mountain without additional oxygen

Sajid, son of Mohammad Ali Sadpara, carried legacy of his father

(Web Desk) - Pakistani climber Sajid Ali Sadpara summited Dhaulagiri, the world’s seventh-highest peak at 8,167 meters, on Saturday.

He achieved that feat without supplemental oxygen or porter support, marking his ninth 8,000m peak. The Alpine Club of Pakistan confirmed the achievement, noting all of Sadpara’s high-altitude climbs have been unsupported and oxygen-free.

Leading a four-member Pakistani team, Sadpara began the expedition on May 4 in Nepal, arriving at Dhaulagiri’s base camp on April 6. After acclimatization rotations up to Camp 3, the team, supported by Seven Summit Treks Nepal and Sabroso Pakistan, fixed ropes to 8,050m.

They launched their summit push from Camp IV at 6:15pm Friday, fixing over 350m of rope en route to the summit, which they reached at 9:35am Saturday. Seven Summit Treks hailed the ascent as the first confirmed Dhaulagiri summit of the Spring 2025 season.

“Sajid’s remarkable endurance and dedication at just 29 years old showcase Pakistan’s mountaineering prowess,” said Karrar Haidri, secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, calling the feat “a historic milestone.” The expedition, with technical gear from Kailas, underscores Sadpara’s rising global profile.

Son of legendary mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara, who died on K2 in 2021, Sajid carries his father’s legacy. His previous summits include Everest, K2, Nanga Parbat, Broad Peak, Gasherbrum-I, and Gasherbrum-II, with a record-setting climb of Gasherbrum-I and II in under four days.

