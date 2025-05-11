Mohsin Naqvi orders completion of Jinnah Square underpass project by May 22

Published On: Sun, 11 May 2025 12:21:08 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Jinnah Square Murree Road underpass project site and directed that 100% completion be ensured within the month of May.

During the visit, CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa briefed the minister on the project's progress. Naqvi inspected the ongoing construction activities and announced that the official inauguration would take place on May 22.

Despite ongoing rainfall, the minister expressed satisfaction over the pace and quality of development work and instructed the inclusion of green areas and high-quality landscaping around the project. He also inspected a nearby bridge under construction.

Additionally, the interior minister ordered immediate removal of encroachments from the Expressway and emphasised that making Islamabad a world-class city in terms of traffic systems and urban facilities was a top priority.

The briefing revealed that 75% of the development work had been completed, with three out of four slip roads already finished. Traffic has been restored for public convenience, and authorities remained confident the project would be completed on schedule.

The visit was also attended by the Federal Secretary of Interior, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner and other senior officials.