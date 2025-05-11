Pakistan remains committed to ceasefire agreement with India: FO

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan remains committed to ceasefire agreement with India: FO

FO spokesperson said troops on the ground must exercise restraint to maintain peace.

Follow on Published On: Sun, 11 May 2025 03:25:35 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan has expressed its pledge to remain committed to ceasefire agreement with India, despite violations being reported by India in some areas.

Responding to media queries regarding a statement by the Indian foreign secretary on ceasefire violations, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Shafqat Ali Khan said Pakistan’s forces are managing the situation with responsibility and restraint.

The spokesperson emphasized that any issues in the smooth implementation of the ceasefire should be addressed through communication at appropriate levels.

Shafqat Ali Khan said troops on the ground must exercise restraint to maintain peace.

