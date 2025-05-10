S.M Tanveer commends Gen Asim, armed forces for befitting response to India

Pakistan Pakistan S.M Tanveer commends Gen Asim, armed forces for befitting response to India

says Gen Asim Munir has emerged as a national hero, and the nation acknowledges his courage

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 10 May 2025 16:17:04 PKT

(Web Desk) – United Business Group (UBG) Patron-in-Chief S.M. Tanveer on Saturday congratulated Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and armed forces for a befitting response to Indian aggression under Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

“Our armed forces have responded with full dignity and strength to India's cowardly actions, which targeted innocent civilians under the guise of counterterrorism,” he said in his congratulatory message to Gen Asim.

“By exercising their right to self-defense and carrying out an effective counter-operation, the Pakistan Army has demonstrated professional skill and a strong commitment to national security. By giving a crushing reply to the enemy, the Pakistan Army has taught a lesson that future Indian generations will always remember.

“General Asim Munir has emerged as a national hero, and the nation acknowledges his courage, bravery, and leadership qualities,” the message concluded.