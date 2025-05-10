5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Islamabad, parts of KP

Tremors were felt in Peshawar, Swat, Charsada, Abbottabad, Dir, Chitral, Bajaur

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – A 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

Tremors were felt in Peshawar, Swat, Charsada, Abbottabad, Dir, Chitral, Bajaur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera and other areas of the province.

The epicenter of the earthquake was Hindukash region in Afghanistan while it occurred at a deputy of 230 kilometers.

Last night, a 4.5 magnitude earthquake jolted Quetta and other parts of Balochistan province. The epicenter was located 160 kilometers in Northwest of Quetta.

