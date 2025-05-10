Fateh Missile-I launch named after children martyred in Indian strikes

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Army has named the launch of the Fateh Missile-I after the innocent children who were martyred in an unprovoked missile attack by India.

The people of Pakistan will not forget these innocent children who lost their lives in the Indian missile strikes.

Pakistani children were martyred in the Indian aggression, and people have decided not to forget them and honoured them in way or the other.

Hypersynonic missile fired by Pakistani jet JF 17 Thunder destroyed Indian S400 air defence system in Adampur. The system costs $1.5 billion. This is a great loss of India.

Pakistan has launched Operation "Bunyun Marsoos" in retaliation to Indian aggression. According to security sources, Pakistan is currently carrying out a full-scale counter-offensive against India.

Sources further stated that at this time, multiple targets in India were being targeted. Pakistani drones reached the Indian capital Delhi in broad daylight and kept flying low, which alarmed the Indian security forces.

