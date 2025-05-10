US offers help on 'constructive talks' after G7's call for India-Pakistan dialogue

The Group of Seven countries on Friday urged maximum restraint from both Pakistan and India

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Group of Seven (G7) major countries urged on Friday India and Pakistan to engage in direct dialogue as hostilities rise between the nuclear-armed neighbours, while the US government said it has offered assistance in starting "constructive talks."

World powers have raised the alarm over the latest escalation in the decades-old India-Pakistan rivalry. India hit Pakistan with air strikes and missiles on Wednesday and since then both countries have been clashing daily. Dozens have been killed.

Among the G7 powers, the US has held regular talks with both India and Pakistan in recent days and urged them to de-escalate.

After a call on Friday between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, the US State Department said Rubio offered US assistance "in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts."

Rubio has also held regular calls with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar since the end of April.

President Donald Trump said earlier this week the rising tensions were a shame. US Vice President JD Vance said a war between the two countries would be "none of our business."

In a statement, the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the US, Britain and the European Union said they "strongly condemn" an April 22 attack in which 26 people were killed in India-administered Kashmir. India blamed Pakistan, which denied the accusations and called for a neutral probe.

"We call for immediate de-escalation and encourage both countries to engage in direct dialogue towards a peaceful outcome," the G7 statement said.

The Muslim-majority Himalayan region of Kashmir is claimed in full but ruled only in part by both Hindu-majority India and Islamic Pakistan. It has been the site of wars, insurgency and diplomatic stand-offs over the decades.

Pakistan said this week that New Delhi and Islamabad have had contacts at the level of their respective national security councils.