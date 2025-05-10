Pakistan shoots down Indian drone in Narang Mandi

Pakistan has so far downed 78 drones of the enemy

NARANG MANDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan security forces have shot down an Indian drone in Narang Mandi, reaching the tally 78 , Dunya News reported on Friday night.

Earlier, Pakistan army downed 77 drones of the enemy. According to security sources, the drone sent by India was shot down in a timely manner.

India carried out several drone attacks in Lahore, Kasur, Gujranwala and other cities.

Security forces have destroyed 77 Indian drones in several cities of Pakistan amid mounting tensions between the neighbouring countries.

Security sources said 29 Indian drones had been shot down by the evening of May 8, adding that an additional 48 drones were destroyed since Thursday night.

Security sources confirmed that the Pakistan Army was giving a strong response to the enemy's aggression. In the latest response, one drone was destroyed in Vehari, one in Pakpattan, and four drones were downed in Okara.

The ISPR DG, in a statement, said all drones were continuously monitored on radar, adding that whenever a drone approaches, it is constantly tracked.

