Three of a family die as van plunges into ravine in Muzaffarabad

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – At least three persons of the same family were killed and eight other sustained injuries when a van plunged into a ravine in Muzaffarabad on Friday.

According to details, the accident occurred in Hattian Bala area near Muzaffarabad where a van fell into gorge when its driver lost control of the cehicle, killing 3 persons on the spot and injuring eight others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.
 

